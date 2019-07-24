LOS ANGELES — A Maine native is making her on-camera feature film debut in one of 2019's biggest films, "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood."

The highly anticipated comedy-drama set in 1960s Los Angeles features a star-studded cast, led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Breanna Wing plays "Cheyenne," a "hippy hitchhiker" of Sharon Tate, who's portrayed by Robbie. The film is director Quentin Tarantino's ninth.

The actress shared a video of herself from the film's Los Angeles red carpet premiere Monday at the TLC Chinese Theater, calling it "the best night of my life shared with a cast, crew and director that I love more than words can describe."

Wing's no stranger to a Tarantino film — she was an art department assistant on "Django Unchained" in 2012. Before that, she was an art department intern on "The Amazing Spider-Man," "Water for Elephants" and "Iron Man 2."

Wing reportedly grew up in Auburn and is a 2007 graduate of Edward Little High School. She eventually moved west, earning a bachelor of fine arts degree from Chapman University in Orange, California, and ultimately landed in Los Angeles.

Art hasn't been Wing's sole forte in the business, but it has certainly been the medium with which she has made a name for herself, thus far: she was art coordinator on NBC's "1600 Penn," has been art director or a production/set designer on 12 short films since 2008 and is a trained flying trapeze artist.

She also narrated and produced a 2010 documentary short chronicling illegal bushmeat trade and effects on endangered primates that aired on PBS.

Her acting career began with TV series in 2013 and a role in 2015 short film "Taboo." In addition to "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood," Wing's 2019 includes three other roles in short films, one of which is still in post-production, and she's also a recurring co-star in Amazon Prime's comedy-drama series "Transparent."

You can see Wing's feature film debut when "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood" hits theaters July 25. Here's the movie's trailer: