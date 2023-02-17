Lady Gaga reveals first look at 'Joker' sequel

The first look at Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in 'Joker: Folie à Deux' is here.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOS ANGELES — Filming is underway for the highly anticipated movie sequel "Joker: Folie à Deux."

The sequel to the 2019 film "Joker" sees the return of Joaquin Phoenix, who took home an Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal.

After the first film grossed $1 billion, Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are back for "Joker: Folie à Deux," with a new co-star in Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga is believed to be playing DC comics star Harley Quinn. The actor shared the first image from the new film on social media.

Folie à Deux is a reference to a medical term for an identical or similar mental disorder impacting two or more people, usually members of the same family.

Filming is underway in New York and Los Angeles, with an expected Oct. 4, 2024, release date from Warner Bros.

Folie à Deux 🃏 pic.twitter.com/gEwSgsvpbP — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 15, 2023

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.