Mountain bikers to zoom down trails at Sugarloaf

The event is part of Sugarloaf’s effort to become a destination for both competitive and recreational mountain bikers.

Hundreds of mountain bikers are at Maine's tallest ski mountain for racing this weekend.

An estimated 500 mountain bikers are participating in the MAXXIS Eastern States Cup ESC enduro and downhill series debut at Sugarloaf.

Practice runs are being held on Saturday, followed by competition Sunday. The event is the eighth of 11 stops on the Eastern States Cup enduro circuit this year and has drawn a field of 340 riders.