Midnight releases return to Bull Moose with new Pokemon games

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The pandemic brought an end to so many events, but Bull Moose is resurrecting a once-familiar favorite, the midnight release. And it's all thanks to a pair of new Pokemon games coming out this week.

Pokemon is one of the biggest gaming franchises in the world. Even people who have never played the game or watched the cartoon will probably recognize its famous mascot, Pikachu.

Releasing on Friday for the Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the two newest games in the series. You can watch the trailer for them below.

All Maine Bull Moose stores will be participating in the midnight release, the company said.

As of Monday evening, the store is still taking reservations for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It will release at midnight on Friday, along with a new set called The Brothers' War from the popular card game Magic the Gathering and the latest album from metal band Disturbed, titled Divisive.

Normally, Bull Moose closes at 9 p.m., but on Thursday night, the store will stay open until midnight so eager gamers can snag Pokemon Scarlet and Violet right at 12 a.m.