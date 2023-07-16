When laid out, the 70mm reel is more than 11 miles long and weighs more than 600 pounds.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids will be one of a few places in the world where movie buffs can view Christopher Nolan's movie Oppenheimer the way he intended it.

Celebration Cinema North has received Oppenheimer in IMAX 70mm film. It's one of only 31 theaters in the world showing the film in this format.

When laid out, the reel is more than 11 miles long and weighs more than 600 pounds.

John Foley is one of the IMAX projectionists setting up the reel to show the movie in Grand Rapids.

"They’re pulling a lot of guys who haven’t done it in a few years to make it," said Foley of setting up the format, "It’s an entertaining trip down nostalgia lane. The muscle memory comes back so fast. It feels so good."

The film will appear different on screen than a digital movie you typically see in theaters. The 70mm film will have a resolution of about 18k. That is compared to either 2k or 4k that most movies are screened in.

"A lot of people who love film love the film grain, the warmth of it, seeing the chatter, seeing the frame rate," said Foley, "Lasers are great and perfect every time, but there’s a little analog magic that’s missing."

Oppenheimer comes out July 21. Tickets are on sale now, and going fast.

All 70mm IMAX showings do not have trailers prior to the movie, and the feature starts promptly at showtime.

