PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- A Marvel Comics Avenger superhero is finally getting her detailed origin story, and it takes place in Maine.

Captain Marvel, a.k.a. Carol Danvers, will have her backstory explained in the all new five part series The Life Of Captain Marvel, the first of which is on store shelves Wednesday, July 18th. The story will follow Danvers through her childhood memories of her time spent with family during Summer seasons at their vacation home in Harpswell, Maine, where she eventually returns to face her demons and new enemies.

Author Margaret Stohl said she fell in love with Maine after spending several years vacationing here with her family and visiting her college roommate who lives in Harpswell. Stohl explained how Maine is a visually stunning state and the perfect backdrop for a comic book because it's environment is so eye catching. The Captain Marvel character in this latest series is a combined reflection of Stohl's own growth on her journey as a female writer in a male dominated industry, her mother's inspiring decade's long battle with multiple sclerosis, and the trademark rugged durability of Mainers.

© NEWS CENTER Maine