Martha Stewart celebrates Portland in 'foodie' post

The television host and lifestyle expert shared a photo on Instagram with the caption “great ‘foodie’ morning in Portland, Maine.”

PORTLAND, Maine — Martha Stewart, the famous television host, found herself in one of the top-rated food cities in America, Portland, Maine, on Sunday morning.

Stewart shared a photo on Instagram with the caption “great ‘foodie’ morning in Portland Maine.”

Martha said she stopped at Standard Baking Co, located on Commercial Street, for some coffee and bread then went to Norimoto Bakery, located on Stevens Avenue, “to taste Atsuko Fujimoto’s delicious baked foods.”

The caption was posted with a photo of freshly baked sesame rolls and a few photos of herself with the workers.

The post quickly gardened the attention of Mainers who told the star that she made a great choice in bakeries, and many were happy to have her visit Maine.