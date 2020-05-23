MAINE, USA — Mainstream Media’s Hot Radio Maine with Lee Auto Malls has announced its new "Rebuilds" program which aims to give Maine small businesses a boost during these difficult times.

Starting on June 1, Hot Radio Maine will begin airing 2,500 commercial spots completely free for small businesses. Those commercials equate to nearly $100,000 in value and are open to all small businesses statewide.

Business owners can record their own advertisements through any means, even an iPhone, or work with Hot Radio Maine who will help to create their commercial at no cost.

Program Director Ryan Deelon tells NEWS CENTER Maine this program is especially important for businesses right now because of how much has changed in the way small businesses must operate.

"A lot of them have had to change how they have done things and this is just a way to get the word out. 'This is what we're doing, this is how you can support. We're in this community, and here's how you can help us,'" Deelon said.

Though the commercials begin airing on June 1, businesses can start submitting their information through an email address which can be found on the Hot Radio Maine website.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: 2 million have recovered from COVID-19 around the world

RELATED: Trump tells governors to let houses of worship open 'right now'

RELATED: Marinas and Harbormasters prepare for Memorial Day Weekend amid coronavirus pandemic

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist