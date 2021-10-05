The Fryeburg Fair kicks off Sunday

The Fryeburg Fair, which dates to 1851, was shut down last year because of the pandemic.

The granddaddy of all agricultural fairs in Maine kicked off Sunday with sheepdog trials, ox pulling — and duck herding.

The Fryeburg Fair, which dates to 1851, was shut down last year because of the pandemic but is back this season.

It's the last and largest fair of the season in Maine, and it’ll continue through next weekend.