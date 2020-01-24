PORTLAND, Maine — In a tweet on Friday, Hulu asked what show Portland streamers watch the most.
Deadliest Catch, American Pickers, and Bob’s Burgers were among the answers.
The streaming wars are in full effect: Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO GO, Apple TV, and the list goes on. With award-worthy original content pumped out what seems like daily, it’s hard to keep up, let alone watch them all.
So, Mainers, we also want to know: what Hulu shows do you watch the most? Better yet, what shows do you watch the most in general, across all streaming services?
A recent study tracks Google trends to compile data that breaks down the most-watched shows by state for 2019. In Maine, Orange is the New Black is the most-watched Netflix show. Other top Netflix shows include Black Mirror, The Haunting of Hill House, The Umbrella Academy, and Stranger Things.
For Hulu, there isn’t a state-by-state breakdown, but popular original shows in 2019 wereThe Path, The Handmaid’s Tale, 11.22.63, and Becoming Bond.
