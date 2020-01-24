PORTLAND, Maine — In a tweet on Friday, Hulu asked what show Portland streamers watch the most.

Deadliest Catch, American Pickers, and Bob’s Burgers were among the answers.

The streaming wars are in full effect: Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO GO, Apple TV, and the list goes on. With award-worthy original content pumped out what seems like daily, it’s hard to keep up, let alone watch them all.

So, Mainers, we also want to know: what Hulu shows do you watch the most? Better yet, what shows do you watch the most in general, across all streaming services?

A recent study tracks Google trends to compile data that breaks down the most-watched shows by state for 2019. In Maine, Orange is the New Black is the most-watched Netflix show. Other top Netflix shows include Black Mirror, The Haunting of Hill House, The Umbrella Academy, and Stranger Things.

Popular Netflix shows by state, 2019.

HighSpeedInternet.com

For Hulu, there isn’t a state-by-state breakdown, but popular original shows in 2019 wereThe Path, The Handmaid’s Tale, 11.22.63, and Becoming Bond.

