MAINE, USA — One Maine comedian is on the mission to help Mainer's laugh during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through his Facebook page, Teagan Wright has begun posting videos to give folks a Maine history lesson with his own twist.

“You know, I just created these main stories kinda just a walk in the shadows of what has always been a very unique and singular Maine thing," Wright told NEWS CENTER Maine.

“Given the time right now, everyone is on their phones and to make easy, digestible, Maine centered stories could be really cool, and also I feel like during all plagues or trying times like war.

The one theme that unifies people his stories?

"Mine are a little bit more blue-collar more about me swearing, and drinking."

“And these are all based on real stories, and then I just kind of make up in Aesop‘s favorable twist at the very end."

“It’s just something that’s very unique and very cool to Maine, so I just want to carry that torch forward and bring it into the next generation, which is the interwebs.”

“It’s Maine humor... you know?”

To watch Wright's first three episodes and stay up to date, folks can visit his Facebook Page.

