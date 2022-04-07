x
Maine Savings Amphitheater to hold Fourth of July concert

Dakota, The Stone Doctors, and the Bangor Symphony Orchestra will take the stage ahead of the fireworks.

BANGOR, Maine — Independence Day celebrations are continuing at the Bangor waterfront on Monday evening.

The Maine Savings Amphitheater is hosting a Fourth of July celebration with a concert featuring Dakota, The Stone Doctors, and the Bangor Symphony Orchestra.

Dakota is scheduled to hit the stage at 5:15 p.m., followed by The Stone Doctors at 6:30 p.m. The Bangor Symphony Orchestra will close out the evening with a performance at 8:30 p.m. that will lead into a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m., sponsored by Kiwanis.

The BSO executive director said the collaboration between the bands will lead into a "next level" fireworks show.

"We're going to play a program featuring patriotic music, music from films people know, a collaboration with the Stone Doctors that we're really excited about," Brian Hinrichs said. "That all leads into the fireworks."

The concert is a free event thanks to a donation from Bangor Savings Bank to the Greater Bangor Fourth of July Corporation. An organization, Chords for Cure, will be taking donations to support children in Maine fighting cancer.

