Maine rapper's newest music video garners 1.5M views on YouTube

'Aspirations' is Munye Mohammad, a.k.a Shine's latest music video. After just five days on YouTube, it had more than a million views.

LEWISTON, Maine — Trying to make it in the music world can be tough. Often for struggling artists, there are more setbacks than hits. But for a Somali-American rapper from Maine, this year has been a home run.

In April, Munye Mohammad dropped a music video of his latest song 'Aspirations' on YouTube and within five days he had more than 1 million views including likes and shares from musicians and rappers like Fat Joe, Kash Doll, and Busta Rhymes.

"They were surprised because I did all that by myself without a record label," Shine said.

The music video for 'Aspirations' was shot in New York City and the surrounding area. In it, Shine drives a Rolls Royce. It's was rented but still, it's a long way from the Hyundai Elantra he used to record his songs with his friends using a smartphone.

Shine is currently working on this third album, which should be released on iTunes, Pandora, and Spotify in October. Nowadays he records in a studio in Lewiston and is taking guitar lessons to expand his genre of music he said.

Shine got interested in the written word in high school when he was nudged by an English teacher to enter Maine's Poetry Out Loud competition. He bested thousands of other students, making it to the finals. Shine said his poetic verse turned musical after he lived in Kenya for a couple of years.

Just as his poetry in high school struck a chord with listeners, so too is his latest song which he says is about following your dreams, being real, and getting over past mistakes.

Shine has had his fair share of those. When he was 18 he was arrested and had a series of run-ins with the law for theft and drugs. But Shine said he's not letting his past mistakes define him.