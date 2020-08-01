PORTLAND, Maine — Eva Matteson has announced that she will be leaving Coast 93.1, after 15 years as a co-host on the station's morning show.

On the air Tuesday, she told listeners her last day will be Feb. 28.

"As anyone who gets up really really early knows, getting up at three in the morning takes a toll on you after a while," Matteson said.

Without getting specific, Matteson also referenced health issues that she wants to focus on. She also said she'd like to travel for more than two weeks at a time.

"I don't think I could ever imagine that I would have had this kind of a run here and become so important in the community and been able to meet so many people and be part of so many things," Matteson said.

Matteson has been co-hosting the Coast 93.1 morning show with her current co-host, Blake Hayes, since 2014.

On Tuesday's show, Matteson said she came to Portland from Nashville, Tennessee, with the intention of just being a temporary fill-in host. She was soon offered a full-time position and the rest is history.

"Four weeks has become an amazing fifteen years," Matteson said.

On Tuesday's show, Matteson and Hayes also looked back on Matteson's breast cancer diagnosis over a decade ago. The cancer was detected because Matteson went to get a mammogram to promote breast cancer awareness on the show.

"There are still people we will encounter who will talk about that era, even though it was 14 years ago, and say 'oh my God that inspired me to go get a mammogram and it changed my life," Hayes said.

Matteson said leaving the station will give her time to address some mental, physical, and spiritual aspects of her life that she said don't currently feel right.

Hayes and Matteson have appeared on NEWS CENTER Maine's Morning Report many times over the years, playing games and undoubtedly riling up the morning team. Since June 2019, the pair has been on the show multiple times each month.

