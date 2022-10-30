Maine ranked among top safest states in USA, according to study

The study conducted by WalletHub ranked Maine as the second safest state in the country right after Vermont.

MAINE, USA — Maine, a magnet for nature and beach lovers who love its rocky coastline, is now getting recognized as one of the safest states in America for the year 2022.

The study conducted by WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranked Maine as the second safest state in the country, right after Vermont.

According to the study, results were calculated by utilizing 53 metrics to compare the 50 states, which were broken down into five categories: personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety, and emergency preparedness.

When comparing results, Maine ranked in first place for emergency preparedness, while landing at 19th for workplace safety.