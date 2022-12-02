Maine actress stars in new movie out Friday

"Darby and the Dead" is a supernatural comedy, and Nicole Maines plays a popular girl named Piper.

MAINE, USA — A new supernatural comedy film released on Friday starring Maine actress Nicole Maines.

The movie is called "Darby and the Dead" and follows the story of a girl named Darby (Riele Downs) who can see ghosts and helps them move on to the afterlife. Here's the official synopsis:

"After suffering a near-death experience as a young girl, Darby Harper gains the ability to see dead people. As a result, she becomes introverted and shut off from her high school peers and prefers to spend time counseling lonely spirits who have unfinished business on Earth. But all that changes when Capri, the queen bee of the school's most exclusive clique, unexpectedly dies in a freak hair straitening accident, resulting in the obvious cancellation of her upcoming 'Sweet 17.'"

The synopsis continues, "Capri, however, pleads with Darby from the other side to intervene and convince Capri's friends to proceed with the party as planned. In order to appease the wrath of the undead diva, Darby must emerge from her self-imposed exile and reinvent herself — which along the way allows her to find new joy back in the land of the living."

Maines plays one of Capri's friends in school, a popular girl named Piper.

She previously starred as the superhero Dreamer in the television series "Supergirl."

"Darby and the Dead" is available on Hulu today.