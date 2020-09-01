PITTSBURGH — Mac Miller will be releasing a posthumous album later this month.

According to a statement from Miller's family posted to his Instagram account, the rapper started working on his new album Circles with Jon Brion, who finished the record after the rapper died in September 2018.

The new release is intended to complement Miller's Swimming album which was released in 2018. "Swimming in circles" was Miller's concept for the projects before he passed, the statement said.

This is the first post on Mac's Instagram account since his death. The statement said it will also be the last. Fans should follow @92tilinfinity on Instagram for any and all information on Mac Miller related.

Read the full statement below.

