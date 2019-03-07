DETROIT — The sweatshirt a well-known comedian is seen wearing in a couple photos from last week has several people in Maine both agog and confused about how he came to possess such an obscure item.

Jorma Taccone, a member of comedy trio The Lonely Island, wore a Sacopee Valley sweatshirt bearing the high school's mascot June 27 while he and fellow members Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer were in Detroit.

The trio is currently on tour, and just three days prior had stopped in Boston to perform at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion.

Taccone, Samberg and Schaffer formed The Lonely Island in 2001, and four years later were hired by NBC's "Saturday Night Live" in 2005.

In one photo, Taccone is seen presumably backstage at Detroit's Fox Theatre wearing the SAD 55 high school apparel beside Samberg, Schaffer and three locals: "SNL" alumni Tim Meadows and Tim Robinson, and rapper Danny Brown.

In another, Taccone and Samberg are pictured outside Leo's Coney Island restaurant at Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW). Sweatshirt's still on.

Taccone has no apparent ties to Maine, and nor does his wife, actor-director Marielle Heller. They live in Brooklyn and are natives of California's Bay Area.

The likeliest explanation: Taccone discovered it while thrift shopping in Boston the lazy Sunday before last Monday's show. But YOLO: maybe, just maybe, he took a boat up to Maine with Jack Sparrow like a boss and found it in a box.