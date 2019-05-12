LEWISTON, Maine — There was some merrymaking at the mill tonight.
Museum L-A in Lewiston is displaying Mary and Richard LaFontaine's 500-unit holiday village through the month of December.
Along with enjoying the unique holiday display, visitors were able to make their own holiday greeting cards and take advantage of a one-of-a-kind holiday ornament sale.
Also on display is the final days of the "Footwear: From Function to Fashion" shoe exhibit, which was recently featured on a segment of NEWS CENTER Maine's 207.
NEWS CENTER Maine visitors are also reading
Click for Maine Local Weather Forecast
One dead in shooting at Pearl Harbor base; Shooter ID'd as sailor