LEWISTON, Maine — There was some merrymaking at the mill tonight.

Museum L-A in Lewiston is displaying Mary and Richard LaFontaine's 500-unit holiday village through the month of December.

Along with enjoying the unique holiday display, visitors were able to make their own holiday greeting cards and take advantage of a one-of-a-kind holiday ornament sale.

Also on display is the final days of the "Footwear: From Function to Fashion" shoe exhibit, which was recently featured on a segment of NEWS CENTER Maine's 207.

An interview with the owner of the holiday village Mary LaFontaine and our very own Collections & Exhibits Coordinator will be on News Center Maine tonight at 11!

