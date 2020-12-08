KISS concert in Bangor rescheduled to Aug. 2021

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band KISS was set to rock Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor on Sept. 3.

BANGOR, Maine — While there have been drive-in concerts and virtual shows, for the most part, it's been a live music-less summer this year. Waterfront Concerts has been forced to postpone—or cancel altogether—its shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But don't worry KISS fans, your face paint won't go to waste.

Waterfront Concerts announced on Wednesday the KISS concert has been rescheduled for Thursday, Aug. 19. 2021. So while you'll have to wait a year to see the rock legends light up the stage, at least you'll still get to.

Waterfront Concerts say if you had tickets for the original show date, they will be honored for the new date. Or, if you can't make it next year, you can request a refund. Ticket holders will be contacted via email directly through Ticketmaster with details.

