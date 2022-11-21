Popular country artist announced as first Bangor waterfront concert for 2023

The country artist will arrive in Bangor in June with special guest performances from Gabby Barrett and Restless Road.

BANGOR, Maine — A major country music artist is scheduled to come to Bangor in June of next year.

Kane Brown is set to take the stage at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on June 22 for his Drunk or Dreaming Tour, with guests Gabby Barrett and Restless Road.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. through waterfrontconcerts.com, ticketmaster.com, and kanebrownmusic.com.

Tickets range in price from $39.50 for lawn seating to $99.50 for reserved and pit seating on the Maine Savings Amphitheater website.

Brown is a five-times American Music Awards winner and was the first Black solo artist to receive an American Country Music Award for his single, "Worldwide Beautiful," according to Maine Savings Amphitheater.

Including the release of his two-times platinum debut album in late 2016, Brown has put out three studio albums, three EPs, and has accumulated over 12 billion streams to date.

Brown's first two albums, self-titled released in 2016 and "Experiment" released in 2018 reached No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. After the release of the self-titled deluxe version in 2017, he made history by leading all of Billboard's main country charts at the same time, according to the Maine Savings Amphitheater website.

Brown's most recent album, "Different Man," was released in September 2022.