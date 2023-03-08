Jurassic Quest roaring into Portland through the weekend

PORTLAND, Maine — Dinosaur replicas have invaded the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. This is the first time Jurassic Quest has come to the Portland area, and it's targeted for kids ages 2 to 12.
The experience is more than just having fun with different displays and activities. It's also about learning about these prehistoric creatures thanks to the many "dino trainers" that will be available.
Tickets for adults and children start at $25.
Dinosaur trainer Carolyn said the educational experience is for both parents and kids, an event where everyone will leave knowing more about these giants that once walked the earth.
"Dinosaurs are a great gateway to learning about the earth, about history, about all kinds of scientific skills like observation and processing evidence," she said. "So I think dinosaurs are just a great way to get excited about science and to learn about the earth, and I think they just really fascinate us, right? To come face to face with an animal that has giant teeth that could eat you, you don't get that experience every day."
Jurassic Quest is happening on Thursday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 6.
The schedule is as follows:
- Thursday 1p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Friday/Saturday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Sunday 9 a.m. - 7p.m.
The experience includes dinosaur rides, Jurassic Jeeps, fossil digging, dinosaur themed inflatable attractions, and a visit to the excavation station.
Here is a breakdown of what you need to know:
- Maximum weight for rides is 140lbs; socks must be worn on inflatable attractions
- All guests age 2 and older must have a ticket for entry
- Children under 2 years old are free and do not need a ticket
- Ticket prices are subject to applicable taxes and fees online and onsite
- Prices are based on demand and are subject to change
- Entry is allowed until 1 hour before the event closes each day
You can get a 10% discount on your ticket is you use the work RAPTOR, only when purchasing a ticket online. Click here to buy a ticket.