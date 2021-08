The fancy fowl was first spotted in Belfast earlier this month and has now settled into Islesboro.

ISLESBORO, Maine — Joy, the big rubber ducky is back in action, this time, in Isleboro.

The big bird was spotted at Crow Cove in Islesboro on Wednesday after disappearing from her original spot in Belfast.

The funny fowl, first anchored in the water on Aug. 14 between a Belfast pedestrian bridge and the town landing, is big enough to make two people and a raft look small.

No one knows how Joy arrives at her destinations.