BANGOR, Maine — As Outdoors Editor at the Bangor Daily News, John Holyoke occupies an important chair in Maine outdoor annals. The newspaper has produced legendary outdoor writers over the last century with Holyoke being the latest.

He has just written a book called "Evergreens," a collection of his columns polished up by the author and published by Islandport Press.

"I still think of myself as an ink-stained wretch," he mused as he talked about his career with NEWS CENTER Maine."

He says he typed a bit as a student before taking his first internship with "The News" which was using an early computer to get the paper on the street.

He acknowledges covering less "hook and bullet" sport and more recreational subjects as time goes on. In writing "Evergreens" he says, "I wanted to write something that someone who likes a good yarn would like to read.

There will be a book signing on Tuesday, October 22, at the Bangor Arts Exchange beginning at 7 p.m. The Bangor Arts Exchange is located at 193 Exchange Street in Bangor.

RELATED: It's a Jeep thing...we wouldn't understand

RELATED: Maine astronaut Jessica Meir talks about her first week in space

RELATED: Behind-the-scenes look as astronaut Jessica Meir chats with Bill Green from space