MAINE, USA — Comedian Jim Gaffigan is coming back to the Pine Tree state, possibly in search of more material for his next stand-up routine.

The comedian poked fun at Maine on his Amazon special that aired in August for being an exceptionally cold place and only having a "13-day" summer. Gaffigan was in Bangor during the winter and said everyone he met told him he should come back in the summer.

Well, looks like he has taken the advice to heart and is coming back to Maine in May. Gaffigan will be at the Cross Insurance Arena on May 31, 2020. Not quite summer but close.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 25 at 10 a.m and start at $45.

