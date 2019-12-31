NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Blaine Marston of Howland is one of five finalists in Powerball's first-ever “First Millionaire of the Year" national promotion, featured on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest." The five finalists were revealed last night in New York City by country artist Jesse James Decker.

Marston and 14 others from Maine won a trip to New York City for New Year’s Eve, along with 300 people from across the U.S. To enter the contest, players had to purchase a Powerball ticket worth $6 or more between Aug. 11 and Sept. 14.

Dick Clark productions and Powerball's "First Millionaire of the Year" was teased during last year's New Year's Rockin' Eve broadcast and was officially announced in April, according to the official Rockin' Eve Powerball website. The first state lotteries to launch the promotion were South Dakota and Wisconsin this spring, followed by Maine and 20 others, as well as the District of Columbia.

While in the Big Apple, Marston and the other winners will enjoy a Broadway show, a Hudson River dinner cruise, and a private party to watch the ball drop. The prize included airfare and hotel accommodations, and of course, the chance to win the big $1 million prize.

According to the Powerball website, Jesse James Decker will announce the $1 million winner during the ABC show just after the ball drops. Decker will also provide updates live from the private party where Marston and the other contestants will be throughout the broadcast. If Marston wins, he’ll take home $710,000 after taxes.

RELATED: When does the new decade start? Depends on you who ask.

RELATED: 20 years after Y2K panic, what happened to the guy with a bunker of food?