Garden getting drab? Plant awesome fall color

FALMOUTH, Maine — There are beautiful plants in Bloom in mid to late August. Among them Hydrangeas, Echinacea, Black-eyed Susan's, and hardy Hibiscus. They are all bright and showy plants. If your garden is lacking in color it's not too late to plant. Chad Skillin of Skillin's Greenhouses in Falmouth says this has been a banner year for nurseries around Maine. People are spending more time at home and spending more time making their home exactly as they want it.

Chad says it is a misnomer that plants won't grow or properly root this late in the season. It is important to make sure you plant them with good compost that will accelerate root growth and keep them watered. But Chad says you can expect to see some growth before they go dormant in late fall. Click on the video to see some of his suggestions for planting things in bloom right now.