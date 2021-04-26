Funtown Splashtown USA releases COVID-19 guidelines for summer season

You will need to make a reservation to visit the amusement/water park.

SACO, Maine — Back in March, Funtown Splashtown USA announced it would open for the 2021 summer season after having to cancel its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amusement/water park released the COVID-19 guidelines that will make it possible for them to open their gates for the summer.

Reservations will be needed. According to Funtown Splashtown USA, details will be announced soon.

Face coverings will be required for people over the age of 2 years old.

No face coverings required in the pools or water slides.

All slide lines will be marked for safe social distancing.

Face coverings will be required while walking in common areas and while visiting the changing rooms and restrooms

If you bought a season pass or a day pass for the 2020 season, Funtown Splashtown USA said it will honor it in 2021.

Some rides will have empty seats to allow for social distancing and there will be fewer lounge chairs available along with more space between picnic tables.

There will be new park hours. The announcement said the park would be open fewer days in May and June and have limited hours throughout the summer.

Click here to view the schedule.

The park said it is starting the seasonal hiring process and it hopes "if you, or anyone you may know, are looking for a fun, upbeat summer job, in an outdoor open-air environment, you will think about joining our team by applying with us."