Actor and comedian John Witherspoon, best known for starring in the "Friday" movie series, has died at age 77.

Witherspoon was expected to perform at the Comedy Zone in Jacksonville on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

His family posted a message announcing his passing on his Twitter page Tuesday night.

"It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always & forever," the family wrote.

Witherspoon played Ice Cube's dad in the "Friday" movies. Witherspoon's film and television credits include "Little Man," "Little Nicky, "Black-ish,"The Boondocks" and "The Tracy Morgan Show."

The Comedy Zone will be issuing refunds for show tickets on Wednesday. They will also be offering free admission for those who bought tickets to Witherspoon's show for the backup show this weekend, which has not yet been booked.