PORTLAND, Maine — A concert isn't exactly the most coronavirus-friendly setting, making it tough for die-hard concert-goers and music lovers to scratch their itch for live music. However, one of Portland's most popular venues is trying to bridge that gap between staying safe at home and staying in tune with some of Maine's most successful bands.

A new livestream concert series from the stage of the empty State Theatre was announced Thursday. It's called 'Conclave' and it kicks off with a double-header on June 5 with the Rustic Overtones and June 6 with The Ghost of Paul Revere.

The series will take place every Friday thereafter through July 10 with other artists including Murcielago, The Mallett Brothers Band, Bell Systems, Just Plain Jones, Angelikah and The Ballroom Thieves.

According to the State Theatre, Conclave will be a continuing series of multi-camera, pro audio, livestreamed concerts filmed from the empty State Theatre straight to your device.

All streams will be free and viewable via Facebook Live from the State Theatre’s Facebook page. Fans are encouraged to donate to each band via a donation link that will be posted in the stream of each concert. All concerts will start at 8 p.m.

The schedule is as follows:

Rustic Overtones – June 5

The Ghost of Paul Revere – June 6

Murcielago – June 12

Bell Systems – June 19

The Mallett Brothers Band – June 26

Just Plain Jones & Angelikah – July 3

The Ballroom Thieves – July 10

The State Theatre is located on Congress Street in Portland and is a popular Maine venue for acts both local and from away.

The new concert series is sponsored by Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, Fire on Fore, birdtheory., Eminence Arts, Ocean Sound & Lighting and the State Theatre.

