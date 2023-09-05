Final curtain call for the 49th season of Penobscot Theatre Company

"Ironbound," a riveting play by Pulitzer Prize playwright Martyna Majok, chronicles the hardships of an immigrant family from Poland seeking the American Dream.

Example video title will go here for this video

BANGOR, Maine — The season is wrapping up for one local theater in Bangor.

Penobscot Theatre Company will soon close the curtain to its 49th season this month with a production of "Ironbound," written by Pulitzer Prize playwright Martyna Majok.

The story is loosely based on the journey of the playwright's mother from Poland to America during the Industrial Revolution to seek a better life.

The reality of the journey toward the American Dream eludes her. The play explores the hardships and heartbreak of the playwright's mother's journey. It also includes dark humor and gleams of hope.

Jonathan Berry, artistic director for the Penobscot Theatre, describes "Ironbound" as "an ode to the passage of time, both future and past, and our individual journeys."

"Twenty-two years, three relationships, and one New Jersey bus stop tell the story of Darja’s attempt to grab ahold of the American Dream," Berry added, describing the play.

Berry said the story remains relevant to the challenges migrants face today.

"Martyna Majok, she really wrote this in honor of her and her mother’s experience. And she has now won [a] Pulitzer Prize and is nominated for a Tony this year, so she is truly like, the remarkable success story. But, it was a hard road here for both her and her mother, and I think this play really honors that struggle,” Berry said.

"Ironbound" will be performed through May 21 in Bangor.

Students can get half-priced tickets to the show on Thursday, May 11. Masks are required for the performances on Wednesday, May 10, and Saturday, May 20.

For more information, visit the Penobscot Theatre’s website here.