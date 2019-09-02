PORTLAND, Maine — If you're looking to add some unconditional love in your life as Valentine's Day draws near, you might consider making Brynn a part of your family.

The 1 year old dog spent Saturday's Fetch ME a Home segment getting belly rubs from meteorologist Cory Froomkin, for which she paid him back with lots of kisses.

Brynn is available for adoption through Fetching Hope. Rescuers brought her to Maine after federal agents raided her home in Arkansas and arrested everyone inside.

She is a sucker for belly rubs and a "cuddle fest." Her foster family has other dogs and cats. They say Brynn gets along great with the other animals.

Brynn is a pit bull, but Wendy Scott from Fetching Hope says that shouldn't scare anyone.

"They are the most loving, kindest, sweetest and just want to be cuddled and loved," Scott said. "There are bad dogs with all breeds. They seem to get the worst rap." Brynn showed off her sweet disposition.

If you're interested in adopting Brynn, visit Fetching Home's website.

