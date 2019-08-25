BANGOR, Maine — For some, dancing is just a natural response when they hear great music.

So it was no surprise to see people moving to the beat at the American Folk Festival today.

Dozens take advantage of the dance floor while artists are performing on stage.

For one person, the dance floor at the American Folk Festival holds a whole lot of meaning.

“I love to dance,” says Norma Atherton. “I've come every year since it started and the thing I like the best is the dancing. It's where I decided to marry my husband because he danced with me for five hours. It makes you feel young.”

If you're looking for a good excuse to get up and dance then you can make your way to the American Folk Festival tomorrow.