MAINE, USA — Someone's about to be a Polar Bear!

On Sunday night’s episode of Family Guy, Meg Griffin tells her famous cartoon family that she was granted early acceptance to Bowdoin College.

In the last scene of the episode "Short Cuts," the family sits on the couch unimpressed by Meg's announcement before her father Peter calls for the “closing credits.” Meg is already showing her school spirit by wearing a Bowdoin hat and sweatshirt.

In the 2014 episode “Meg Stinks!” she travels to Vermont to interview at her first choice school, Green Mountain College, but misses the interview because she and her dad bond over the song “Night Moves” by Bob Seger. Green Mountain College closed at the end of the 2019 academic year.

Bowdoin College took to Twitter to congratulate its newest student.

