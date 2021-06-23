Fair season is back in Maine! The Monmouth Fair kicks off Wednesday

Admission is free for kids under age 12. It's $3 for people age 12-17 and $6 for people age 18 and older.

MONMOUTH, Maine — Fried dough and farm animals will be a comforting sight for many Mainers.

After fairs across the state were forced to cancel or go virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some have announced plans to return to in-person events this summer. That includes the Monmouth Fair, which begins Wednesday, marking the official start of fair season in Maine.

The Monmouth Fair runs through Saturday, June 26. A full schedule of events can be found on the fair's website.

Organizers posted to the fair's Facebook page to say they "are making every attempt to make this year's fair look as 'normal' as possible however please understand some things are different this year and we are doing our very best to give you the best fair possible."

Among the classic events returning are two pig scrambles:

Friday night at 5:30 for kids age five and six

Saturday night at 5:30 for kids age seven and eight

The truck pull is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission is free for kids under age 12. It's $3 for people age 12-17 and $6 for people age 18 and older. Wednesday is Senior Citizen’s Day, meaning senior citizens will receive free admission.

The Fryeburg Fair and Common Ground Fair have also announced plans to return to in-person this summer.