Expel a curse on the new haunted ride at Funtown Splashtown USA

For those old enough to remember the Haunted Mansion at Funtown, its brand-new ride might evoke some nostalgia, with less terror.

SACO, Maine — For the first time in two decades, Funtown Splashtown USA has added a new ride to its amusement park, with a slight nod to a piece of the park that closed in the 1990s: the Haunted Mansion.

The Haunted Mansion was a part of the Cascade Water and Amusement Park, which later became Splashtown, according to an article by WCYY. Corey Cormier is the third generation to run this family-founded park, the grandson of Ken and Violet Cormier. He said the Haunted Mansion, with its live actors, was a little too real and scary.

On Thursday, Cormier helped cut the ribbon on a brand new ride within the amusement park: the Whispering Pines Haunted Hotel. He said this one, while slightly spooky, is more family-friendly. And rest assured, nothing—or no one—will touch you on this ride.

We stopped in for a look at this new addition, which was ultimately the brainchild of Cormier. First walking in, you'll notice the carpet gives a nod to the haunted hotel in "The Shining."

An animatronic scientist explains your mission while you're waiting in line, saying you'll need to use the wand in your cart to help expel the curse that an evil witch has put on the hotel. Immediately taking some of the scares away, the fact that this ride is interactive—and you're competing for the most spirits forced away.

I'm not saying the hotel truly IS cursed, but our microphones stopped working while we were there. Curse, or poor technology, you decide.

On day one, there was already a line waiting to try out the new ride, and a lot of happy faces getting off. The ride is entirely indoors and moves slowly, but there is a height restriction.

The amusement side of the park hasn't added a new ride since Dragon's Descent in 2001. In 2012, Mount Olympus, a series of waterslides, was added to the water park side. After navigating a pandemic shutdown, Cormier said they were due for a new attraction.