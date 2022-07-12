Woodlawn Museum decorates lawn for drive-through holiday display

The free event features a scavenger hunt for children.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — When winter rolls around, many have their favorite activity to share with friends and loved ones to get into the holiday spirit, whether its skiing, ice skating or cozying up by the fire.

If finding the best light displays is your thing, the Woodlawn Museum in Ellsworth has decorated its front lawn for just the occasion.

Sponsored by Darlings Auto Mall, the free drive-through display follows through the museum's loop driveway, covered in hand-made candy canes, Christmas trees, light-up icicles, shooting stars and more.

The lights are solar-powered and are brightest after a sunny day.

Young children can also take part from the back seat of their car with a scavenger hunt, found on the museum's Facebook page.

Executive director Kathy Young says seeing the museum's team put everything together has been inspiring.

"It'll be beautiful, they've done some pretty creative things," Young said. "They've got big snow balls, they've got a little tree light village, they've got shooting stars which is my favorite. We've had people coming even when we were setting it up 'cause they're very excited, and it is very fun to watch it come alive."