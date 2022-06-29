Windjammer Days means fun and business in Boothbay Harbor

The festival offers an early summer celebration before the tourist season begins in earnest.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — Tourists from near and far are gathering in this popular summer community, as Boothbay Harbor marks its 60th Windjammer Days week.

Always held in June, Windjammer Days is really the first of a string of Maine summer festivals around the state and a way to jump-start summer.

July and August are the big months, of course, and September has become almost as busy. But June sees a drop in visitors after Memorial Day, longtime business owner Mark Gimbel said. Businesses in town use the month to finish up improvements before the rush of tourists arrives, and Windjammer Days is a break and time for fun before the intense season starts.

“I think it’s the tradition in town, and also kicks off the summer season, the busy season,” Diane Gimbel, Mark’s wife, said. Besides owning and running several retail stores, the Gimbels are both directors of Windjammer Days.

They said it gives local businesses a boost before the hectic July 4th celebrations.

“One of the nice things it does is really provides a few days of business revenue that helps with cash flow you need, “ Mark Gimbel said. “Sometimes you don’t get enough [of a line of] credit. It doesn’t cover everything, so it provides a nice boost in the arm.”

Windjammer Days typically also attracts a lot of Maine residents to visit before the out-of-state tourists arrive.

“That’s one of the things Maine people like to do, get out, check things out before the 4th of July,” Gimbel said.

“I think it’s a really important part because if we didn’t have the festival that week, it would be half as busy,” Diane Gimbel said.

The traditions of Windjammer Days, from the parade and fireworks to the codfish relay and tug of war across the harbor, are back for this year’s festival, after, in some cases, a two-year absence due to COVID concerns. The return of the full schedule was welcome news for local residents, the Gimbels said.

Wednesday is the big day, with a parade of big schooners sailing into the harbor, a parade through town and an evening fireworks show. Other festival events continue through the week.