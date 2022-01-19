'When We Were Young,' 2022 festival announced, Paramore, My Chemical Romance to headline

Featuring the likes of Avril Lavigne, Bring Me The Horizon, and A Day To Remember, this festival is sure to make emo and pop-punk fans from near and far rejoice.

LAS VEGAS — When We Were Young, the rock festival that debuted in 2017 in Santa Ana, Calif., has announced a truly epic 2022 lineup for its "When We Were Young Festival," scheduled for later this year.

Featuring the likes of Avril Lavigne, Boys Like Girls, Jimmy Eat World, Bring Me The Horizon, A Day To Remember, Taking Back Sunday, The Used, and more, this festival is sure to make emo and pop punk fans from near and far rejoice.

The festival is scheduled to take place on Oct. 22 in Las Vegas, Nev. at the open-air venue Las Vegas Festival Grounds, according to the festival's website.

Paramore and My Chemical Romance are set to headline the one-day festival, which in addition to featuring old favorites, will also feature rising pop-punk stars such as Lil Huddy, Jxdn, and The Linda Lindas, also according to the festival's website.

Presale begins on Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

Tickets start at $224.99.