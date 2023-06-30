Westbrook 5K in memory of slain nurse partners with domestic violence resource center

The Westbrook Strong 5K honors the memory of Matt Rairdon, a Westbrook native, and St. Joseph's College graduate who was killed by his ex-boyfriend in 2013.

WESTBROOK, Maine — The family of a Maine man killed by his ex-partner will hold the 10th annual 5K road race in his memory to benefit students at the schools he attended.

Matt Rairdon's ex-boyfriend shot and killed him in 2013 following a break-up, said Rairdon's mother, Laurie. Police told her it was a case of domestic violence.

"I would give my arm, my legs, you know, to have him back. So would Gary. But we can't change it," Rairdon said. "It's just there every day. We carry it every day. There's always that reminder. But he's always right here."

Since his death, the Rairdon family has hosted the "Westbrook Strong 5K," a road race that raises money for Westbrook High School, the Westbrook Regional Vocational Center, as well as Saint Joseph's College, places where Matt studied to become a nurse.

This year, for the first time, the Rairdons have partnered with "Through These Doors," a domestic violence resource center. It is the first time a domestic violence prevention group has been a beneficiary of the race.

"Last year was probably really the first year that we actually spoke about Matt's case being labeled domestic violence," Rairdon said.

Rebecca Hobbs, executive director of Through These Doors, is also on the Maine Domestic Homicide Review Panel. Her job is to delve into cases of domestic violence and find out how and why a person killed their partner.

"Almost none of those cases are people who had the support of a domestic violence resource center. In my experience there, I haven't seen any," Hobbs said.

Matt's mother said, in his case, there were no obvious signs of abuse.

"There are many, many facets to domestic violence: controlling, isolating. It doesn't have to be someone showing up with an unexplained bruise on their arm or their face or whatever," Rairdon said.

"At that moment, when his relationship was ending, that is the critical moment for so many people who are in danger, and often folks don't know that," Hobbs said.

"It is a hard day. But when we look out there at all these people that are looking back at us with these smiles, and it does, it just — it melts your heart," Rairdon said.

Through These Doors has a free, confidential, 24/7 hotline for people who are struggling in their relationship or know someone who is.

"You do not have to be in crisis or needing shelter to call the helpline," Through These Doors' website states. "Our helpline is for everyone. Friends, family, coworkers, supervisors, police, counselors, clergy, and healthcare providers are welcome to contact us for information and support."