Update: Portland postpones fireworks show to Wednesday

The fireworks display in Portland was delayed due to weather, police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Update 4:15 p.m.:

The City of Portland has delayed its fireworks show, police say.

In a tweet, the Portland Police Department said the show was postponed due to weather.

The fireworks show will now take place on Wednesday evening.

Tonight’s fireworks have been postponed until tomorrow evening due to the weather. @CityPortland — Portland (ME) Police (@PolicePortland) July 4, 2023

Original story:

In Portland, excitement was in the air as the Eastern Promenade was gearing up to host the largest firework display in the state this Fourth of July.

The stage has been set, and the Central Maine Pyrotechnics crew has been working diligently all day to ensure the Independence Day show is nothing short of spectacular.

Locals and tourists alike flocked to the venue, hoping the rain will hold off so everyone can enjoy the show on July 4.

While businesses are optimistic the event will bring in customers, the City of Portland itself invested $30,000 in purchasing the display.

Behind the scenes, there's a team of dedicated individuals making the magic happen.

Steve Marson, president of Central Maine Pyrotechnics, said that putting on a firework display of this magnitude requires months of planning. The team works tirelessly to ensure the event goes off without a hitch.

"This is the biggest show in Maine today," Marson said, reflecting on the scale of the fireworks that would light up the sky later in the evening.

Marson further revealed they aim to impress the audience with an 1,800-round spectacle designed to last for approximately 25 minutes.

The intensity and precision of electronic displays mean they need a sizable workforce of 250 employees to ensure everything runs smoothly.

The Fourth of July is not only a day of celebration for residents and visitors but also a vital opportunity for local businesses to thrive.

Food trucks lined the promenade, hoping to capitalize on the influx of hungry spectators.

Ramsey Fakhouori, the manager of Crispy Gai Food Truck, said he was thrilled about the occasion and its potential impact on local eateries.

"This is one of the days we've been looking forward to the most," he shares. "Not only for our food truck but all the food trucks involved in the process."

Tourists, too, were eagerly looking forward to the event.

“We rented an Airbnb here really close so we will be able to see all of the fireworks out of the Eastern Prom, so we try to avoid the crowds but were grabbing some foods here early just trying to beat the heat," Kevin Siewert, a tourist, said.

The Eastern Prom is bracing for a massive crowd, with Steve Marson estimating a turnout of 50,000 to 60,000 people eager to witness the stunning display from all corners of the area.

"We're hoping to catch some fireworks tonight," tourists Ryan and Jessica Mets, who were planning to embark on an evening, said. "We're going on an evening sail and hoping to come around here if the weather clears up.”

Rain could potentially dampen the experience, but the forecast as of Tuesday afternoon seemed to be holding off, boosting everyone's spirits.

This year marks the fourth time Central Maine Pyrotechnics would put on the sensational display.

It's a tradition that keeps getting better. The pyrotechnics team designs a brand-new show annually, ensuring attendees are always treated to something fresh and exciting.

The anticipation in Portland's Eastern Prom is palpable as the hours tick closer to the grand firework display.