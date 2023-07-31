Another successful Union Fair and Maine Wild Blueberry Festival in the books

The fair has been an annual event since 1869, taking only three years off since.

UNION, Maine — The Union Fair wrapped up its 151st season on Sunday. The five-day fair was loaded with activities and entertainment like rides, live music, and a demolition derby.

The fair also coincided with Maine's Wild Blueberry Festival. The 61st annual festival featured a pie eating contest, best pie baker competition, and contests for who can make the best blueberry muffin and dessert.

The president of the Union Fair, Matt Elwell, said having the Wild Blueberry Festival as part of the fair gets the younger generation interested in agriculture and farming.

"The blueberry industry is obviously a very big economic industry in Maine and certainly right here in the local area as well," Elwell said. "Even right here in the town of Union, there's hundreds of acres of blueberry fields, so for us to be located right here with lots of farms blueberry acreage, it's important we give back to the community."

The Union Fair began back in 1869 and has only taken three years off: 1943, 1944, and 2020, due to World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elwell said the fair is entirely volunteer-run, and they work year-round.