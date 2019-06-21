LIVE
Things to do in Maine this weekend: June 21-23
Photo: NEWS CENTER Maine
Author: Liam Nee
Published: 6:25 PM EDT June 21, 2019
Updated: 6:25 PM EDT June 21, 2019
Chapter 1

Greater Portland & Casco Bay

Things to do in Portland, South Portland, Scarborough, Westbrook, Falmouth, Cape Elizabeth, Yarmouth, Freeport

Friday ■□□

Schooner-Bagheera
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Portland SchoonerFest & Regatta (■)

PORTLAND — Spectate or come aboard schooners in Portland Harbor. Seven traditional schooners parade under sail Friday, and race Saturday and Sunday. Classic schooners included in this year's fleet: 131' Harvey Gamage of Portland; Schooner Adventure of Gloucester, Mass.; Schooner Alert of Bailey Island; and Marine Maritime Museum's Schooner Mary E. Hometown favorites include: Bagheera, Wendameen and Timberwind, an original Portland pilot schooner. Fleet continues on with the Casco Bay Gaffers Race to Bailey Island on June 24. Proceeds benefit Tall Ships Maine's accredited sail training programs.

RELATED: Set sail! Tall ships flow into Portland Harbor for annual Schoonerfest

Saturday □■□

Buddy-Guy_Kenny-Wayne-Shepherd
Amy Harris/Rich Fury/BInvision/AP

Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

WESTBROOK — Legendary guitarist Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, fresh off a new album release, join forces at the newly opened Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row. Put on by Waterfront Concerts, the show was initially slated for Friday but was moved forward due to a "routing complication." Special guests are Blues artist Samantha Fish and Maine band Memphis Lightning. Doors open at 5 p.m., show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets: Ticketmaster.

bright-lobster-buoys
Stock: Bright lobster buoys hang on fishing net.
Credit: DACowley

Paint a Lobster Buoy Workshop

PORTLAND — Paint your own lobster buoy at the Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine. Add your own unique design or paint of the classic Maine patterns. $16/buoy (member’s receive 10% discount). 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

TTDIMTW-Saturday-Spectacular
Thompson's Point

Saturday Spectacular @ Thompson's Point

PORTLAND — Watch The Sellam Circus School acrobats perform on the lawn at Thompson's Point in Portland. Two stages, the Main Stage and CircusKids Stage, will feature juggling, unicycling, acrobatics, diabolo, trapeze and more. Free workshop for kids at 1 p.m. with "The Bearded Man." Food trucks, wine and craft beer available. Admission is free and leashed dogs are welcome.

TTDIMTW_Old-Port-Half
2019 Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon & 5K

*FULL: 2019 Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon & 5K

PORTLAND — Run 13.1 miles around the Portland peninsula and Back Bay, or take part in an all-new 5K race course through the Old Port. 2019 Shipyard Old Port Half Marathon & 5K participants get a free tank, and can celebrate at the finish line block party with Shipyard beer, ice cream, pizza and live music.

*Find an upcoming road race near you

TTDIMTW_Fort-Wine
portlandwineweek.me

*SOLD OUT: Fort Wine

PORTLAND — Wine tasting event at Casco Bay's Fort Gorges, co-hosted by Portland Wine Week and Friends of Fort Gorges. Sip wine at a secret, oceanfront location then take a boat ride to enjoy a tour of the historic Civil War era fort. Rain or shine. Runs 2:15 to 5:15 p.m. $75 covers transportation, wine tasting with Ned Swain of Devenish Wines, charcuterie and a tour of Gorges.

*Portland Wine Week has several other events planned for 2019.

Chapter 2

Twin Cities, Lakes & Mountains

Things to do in Lewiston, Auburn, Lisbon, Farmington, Rumford, Bridgton, Paris, Oxford, Naples, Fryeburg, Bethel, Carrabassett Valley, Rangeley

Friday □□

Maine Wildlife Park
NCM

Maine Wildlife Park Open House

GRAY — Free admission at Maine Wildlife Park in Gray as it hosts a Friday open house. Spend the long day with watching wildlife have dinner. Feeding times include moose, lynx, foxes, cougars, vultures and bears. 5-8 p.m.

RELATED: What we can all learn from Maggie the moose

TTDIMTW
msmt.org

Grease the Musical @ The Public Theatre (■)

LEWISTON — "Grease the Musical" at The Public Theatre in Lewiston runs June 18-30, co-presented by the venue and Maine State Music Theatre. Relive the classic movie featuring Rydell High's Danny and Sandy as songs like "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'" and "You're the One That I Want" are preformed. Shows on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets $30-$35, with group pricing available through MSMT.

Saturday □■□

Lupine-lupines
Lupines
Todd Gutner

Lupine Festival - Art & Antique Show

RANGELEY — Rangeley's Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc hosts the "Lupine Festival - Art & Antique Show," presented by the venue and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Numerous vendors featuring antiques, books, crafts and art, in celebration of the flowers that fill the region. OHM will offer discounts on art, gifts, fishing gear and books. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Poland-Spring-Resort
Poland Spring Resort
NEWS CENTER Maine

Moon Dawgs @ Poland Spring

POLAND — PAL-Hop band Moon Dawgs, formed in the 1960s, perform your favorite oldies at Poland Spring Resort. They've been performing for nearly 45 years. $15. Show starts at 8 p.m.

TTDIMTW_Nostalgia-Night
Story Land

*SOLD OUT: Nostalgia Night at Story Land

GLEN, N.H. — A first for the theme park in a decade, Nostalgia Night at Story Land offers an evening for adults looking to relive their younger years in the "Land Where Fantasy Lives." Jump on rides, visit Cinderella, eat cotton candy, popcorn and ice cream, get your face painted and enjoy an adult beverage. Performing is Crush: A Dave Matthews Tribute Band. Rain or shine. 6-10 p.m.

*Story Land apologizes for quick sell-out, says it will plan on holding more Nostalgia Nights in the coming years

Chapter 3

Greater Bangor & Highlands

Things to do in Bangor, Orono, Brewer, Old Town, Hampden, Millinocket, Dover-Foxcroft, Greenville, Lincoln, Katahdin, Moosehead

Saturday □■□

TTDIMTW-Whoopie-Festival
mainewhoopiepiefestival.com

Maine Whoopie Pie Festival

DOVER-FOXCROFT — Celebrate Maine's official state treat, the whoopie pie! Labeled as Piscataquis County's largest annual event, the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival is put on by the Center Theatre for the Performing Arts. Events include an "Earn Your Whoopie Pie 3K Race/Walk" at 8 a.m., 100 vendors of arts, crafts and foods, whoopie pie eating contest, best-dressed pet contest and more. $5 admission and free for children 12 and under. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

American-Soldiers
Stock: Men dressed up like colonial soldiers in the Battle at the Brandywine reenactment.
Credit: bluefox42

Colonial Reenactment in Bradley (□■) 

BRADLEY — Watch a colonial reenactment at the Maine Forest and Logging Museum in Bradley. It's 1773 or 1774, and settlers meet highlanders and British Navy surveyors and troops who want to open up the area to trade. Reenactors are from the Colonial Maine Living History Association. $5 for adults and free for children under 12. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Chapter 4

Beaches & York County

Things to do in Biddeford, Sanford, Saco, York, Kennebunk, Wells, Kittery, Old Orchard Beach, Waterboro, Berwick, Eliot, Kennebunkport, Alfred, Ogunquit

Friday ■□□

Dean Ford
Dean Ford and his band perform in the 207 studio.

Purple Rain on the Longest Day for Alzheimer's Awareness w/ Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones

ARUNDEL — Prince tribute band Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones, New England-based artists, headline a partial benefit concert at Arundel's Vinegar Hill Music Theatre. The "Purple Rain on the Longest Day for Alzheimer's Awareness" is presented by the Maine chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. Dean and the band cover the entire "Purple Rain" album plus hits from 1978-2015. $10 of each ticket is donated to the AA. $35 GA. Show starts at 8 p.m.

RELATED: The music of Dean Ford

James-Montgomery
James Montgomery
Rupert Whiteley/Invision for Recovery Fest 2018/AP Images

James Montgomery Band @ Jonathan's Ogunquit

OGUNQUIT — Blues legend James Montgomery, known for his harmonica, and his band of three decades visit Jonathan's Ogunquit. Montgomery has recorded with Kid Rock and sat in with Gregg Allman. $25-$66. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Saturday □■□

BG's ME: Former sheriff now comedian Juston McKinney

Juston McKinney @ Vinegar Hill Music Theatre

ARUNDEL — New Hampshire-born comedian Juston McKinney performs at Arundel's Vinegar Hill Music Theatre. The former sheriff's deputy has worked with Amy Schumer, Dennis Leary, Jimmy Fallon, Rob Gronkowski and more. Has made appearances on the "Tonight Show," Comedy Central and Amazon Prime. $35-$40. Show starts at 8 p.m.

RELATED: A visit from comedian Juston McKinney
RELATED: Juston McKinney: From sheriff to stage

Jonathans-Ogunquit
Twitter/@JonathansOgt

Jon Pousette-Dart @ Jonathan's Ogunquit

ARUNDEL — American classic and folk music artist Jon Pousette-Dart is joined by Jim Chapdelaine in an acoustic duo performance at Jonathan's Ogunquit. Formerly of Cambridge-based Pousette-Dart Band. $27.50-$68.50. 8 p.m.

Chapter 5

Midcoast & Islands

Things to do in Brunswick, Topsham, Bath, Rockland, Belfast, Harpswell, Camden, Wiscasset, Rockport, Boothbay, Searsport, Damariscotta

Saturday □■□

TTDIMTW_Taste-of-Summer
Taste of Summer Festival

Taste of Summer Festival

BRUNSWICK — A new food, beverage and music festival at Brunswick Landing, located at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station. Performing on stage will be Maine artists The Mallett Brothers Band and Sons of Alfond. Beverages available from Lone Pine Brewing, Sam Adams, Truly, Brunswick-based distillery Black Diamond Whiskey and Maine Craft Distilling. Food vendors include: Mainely Meatballs, PB&ME, Portland Pie, Falafel Mafia, Iris Eats, Get Sticky Maine, Mr. Tuna, Sweet Life Kettle Corn, Jeff's Jamacian Cuisine, Gouda Boyz. The Maine Photo Camper will also be there. Free on-site parking. 1-5 p.m. $15.

Taste of Summer Festival is a 21+ event.

TTDIMTW-Music-on-the-Railway
Wiscasset, Waterville & Farmington Railway Museum

Music on the Railway: Darlin' Corey

ALNA — Part of the Wiscasset, Waterville & Farmington Railway Museum's 2019 summer concert series "Music on the Railway," bluegrass duo Darlin' Corey perform in Alna Center. Organizers suggest to park at Sheepscot station and take the train to Alna Center – train fare and parking included in ticket price. Train departs at 5 p.m. Feel free to bring a blanket and picnic. Music at Alna Center goes from 5:30-7 p.m. Advance ticketing will end 8 p.m. Friday, and will be available at Sheepscot Station until 5 p.m. Saturday. $10-$20.

Chapter 6

Kennebec Valley & Capital

Things to do in Augusta, Waterville, Skowhegan, Winthrop, Gardiner, Madison, Monmouth, Hallowell, Palmyra, Jackman, The Forks

Saturday □■□

Womens-suffrage-1916
A line of women rally for women's suffrage and advertise a free rally discussing women's right to vote in New York, in Sept. 1916.
AP Photo

Bike Day at the Maine State Museum

AUGUSTA — Bike Day, which commemorates the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote, is co-presented by the venue, Bicycle Coalition of Maine and the Maine State Library. Organizers quote Susan B. Anthony, who said, "Woman is riding to suffrage on a bicycle." The event has multiple sub-events, including: a bicycle rodeo for kids 4-10, a suffragist fashion contest, suffrage sash making, "Women's Long Road - 100 Years to the Vote" exhibit and a 2.5-mile slow ride. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and free for the family. Bring a helmet!

Stack of colorful quilting batik fabrics as a vibrant background image
Stock: Stack of colorful quilting batik fabrics as a vibrant background image
Credit: MaxCab

Summer Dollar Day @ The Fabric Garden

MADISON — Check out the 2019 row kits and get a free treat at The Fabric Garden in Madison. Sale tables filled with $1, $2, $3 and $4 fabrics. Treats include whoopie pies, blueberry muffins, lobster cookies. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chapter 7

Downeast & Acadia

Things to do in Bar Harbor, Ellsworth, Bucksport, Calais, Machias, Eastport, Lubec, Jonesport, Stonington, Winter Harbor

Saturday □■□

lula_1521842445875.PNG

Lula Wiles @ Criterion Theatre

BAR HARBOR — Boston-assembled trio Lula Wiles, consisting of Isa Burke, Eleanor Buckland and Mali Obomsawin, visit Bar Harbor's Criterion Theatre on tour after the 2019 release of their sophomore album, "What Will We Do." Tickets $18-$25. Show starts at 8 p.m.

RELATED: From a fiddle camp in Maine to touring New England

Sunday □

TTDIMTW-Acadia-Trad
acadiatradschool.org

2019 Acadia Trad Festival

BAR HARBOR — Kicking off Sunday, the Acadia Trad Festival is a week of classes, workshops, concerts, community dances and music sessions from June 23-28. Held at the College of the Atlantic campus. Features Irish, Scottish, Cape Breton, Acadian, Cajun, Old-Time and Québecois music and dance styles. Major classes offered in fiddle, songs and accompaniment, bodhran, guitar, harp, cello, flute, whistle, accordion, dance, and fiddle-making. $5-$10 Sunday.

Chapter 8

Aroostook & North Woods

Things to do in Presque Isle, Caribou, Houlton, Fort Kent, Madawaska, Fort Fairfield, Van Buren, Island Falls, Eagle Lake, Allagash

Saturday □■□

TTDIMTW-Relay-Aroostook
Relay for Life of Aroostook

2019 Relay For Life of Aroostook

CARIBOU — Benefit the American Cancer Society by taking part in the 2019 Relay for Life of Aroostook. Kicks off at 11 a.m. and features opening ceremony, survivor/caregiver walk, luminaria ceremony and closing ceremony and live entertainment, family fun and delicious food. Admission and entertainment is free, while fundraisers and activities may have a cost.

TTDIMTW-Border-Trail-Ride
Facebook/Aroostook Riders ATV Club

U.S.-Canada border trail ride

HOULTON — Ride along the U.S.-Canada border trail. Aroostook County Riders ATV Club is the organizer. Those planning to participate should meet at Doc's Place gas station on North Street at 9 a.m. They suggest to pack and lunch and bring extra gas if necessary. Trip is slightly over 100 miles long.

Tractors-outdoors
Stock: Equipment for agriculture, machines presented to an agricultural exhibition. Tractors outdoors.
Credit: Kyryl Gorlov

Annual Spring Consignment Auction

MAPLETON — Described as one of Aroostook County's largest annual auctions, the Equipment Consignment Sale, hosted by Mapleton-based Gregg Auctions, will take place at Maple Meadow Farm, beginning at 9 a.m. 

Sunday □

TTDIMTW
Facebook/5K Road Race & Kids Fun Run

5K Road Race & Kids Fun Run

CARIBOU — The third of nine races in Aroostook Musterd's County Challenge Series, the S.W. Collins Company's 5K Road Race & Kids Fun Run kicks off with registration at 8:30 a.m. followed by the the kids' race at 9 a.m., walkers' race at 9:45 a.m. and runners' race at 10 a.m. Age divisions include 14 and under, 15-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-plus and walkers. $13. First 75 participants will receive a T-shirt, and there will be a running shoes drawing.

