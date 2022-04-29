The Maine Pottery Tour kicks off this weekend in more than 50 studios

Elle McCarthy owns Peeper Pond Studio in Scarborough. She's been a pottery artist for 14 years and will showcase her work this weekend at her studio.

MAINE, Maine — This weekend is the annual Maine Pottery Tour, a chance for Maine pottery crafters to showcase their work, open up their studios, and invite people to learn about the craft.

More than 50 studios across the state will welcome visitors to celebrate Maine's pottery. Each studio and artist has their own style, so no pieces will be the same.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.

Elle McCarthy is the artist and owner of Peeper Pond Studio in Scarborough. This weekend she will offer an activity for kids to paint ornaments that could be used as decorations for the house or the Christmas tree.

McCarthy said it's an opportunity to visit new places in the state and could be a chance to buy a special and unique Mother’s Day gift.

The participating studios are organized into four regions, allowing several studios to be visited in a single outing. For an interactive map of each region, click here.

Organizers' goal for this weekend is to make people aware of the state's local handmade work and cultivate an appreciation and affection for handmade pots.

The tour is funded in part by a grant from the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Here is a list of the participating studios:

Western/ Central Region 15 studios and three guest artists

A Lakeside Studio Pottery in Wayne

Bog Pond Pottery in Phillips

dharwood Pottery (formerly known as Mudgirl Pottery) in Winthrop

Delilah Pottery in Bowdoinham

Fine Mess Pottery in Augusta

Jeffrey Lipton Pottery in Litchfield

Loken Pottery in Farmingdale

Maple Lane Pottery in Windsor

Margaret Melanson in Gardiner

Martha Grover and Joshua Rysted in Bethel

Pots in Bowdoin

Red Door Pottery in Augusta

Fischer Pottery in Lisbon

The Art Walk Shop & Studio in Winthrop

Whitefield Pottery in Whitefield

Coastal Region 20 studios and 2 guest artists

Alexsondra Tomasulo Ceramics in Walpole

Autumn Cipala Ceramics in Thomaston

Brooklin Pottery Coop in Brooklin

Clarry Hill Pottery in Union

Dragon's Breath Pottery in Warren

EC Ceramics in E. Blue Hill

Everyday Pottery in Belmont

Fireside Pottery in Warren

Good Land Pottery in Montville

Jody Johnstone Pottery in Swanville

Kreg McCune Pottery in Seal Cove

Lansing Wagner in E. Blue Hill

Magick Deery Studio in Appleton

Miki Glasser Ceramics in Lincolnville

Neighborhood Clay & Liz Proffetty Ceramics in Damariscotta

Prescott Hill Pottery in Liberty

Random Pottery in Brooklin

Tyler Gulden Ceramics in Walpole

Unity Pond Pottery in Unity

Van der Ven Studios in Lincolnville

Portland Area 6 studios and two guest artists

Adrian King Pottery in Portland

Bentley Pottery in Portland

Heather Abt in Portland

Peeper Pond Studio in Scarborough

Portland Pottery in Portland

Tall Pines Pottery in Westbrook

Southern Region 13 studios and four guest artists