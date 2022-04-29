The Maine Pottery Tour kicks off this weekend in more than 50 studios

MAINE, Maine — This weekend is the annual Maine Pottery Tour, a chance for Maine pottery crafters to showcase their work, open up their studios, and invite people to learn about the craft.
More than 50 studios across the state will welcome visitors to celebrate Maine's pottery. Each studio and artist has their own style, so no pieces will be the same.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.
Elle McCarthy is the artist and owner of Peeper Pond Studio in Scarborough. This weekend she will offer an activity for kids to paint ornaments that could be used as decorations for the house or the Christmas tree.
McCarthy said it's an opportunity to visit new places in the state and could be a chance to buy a special and unique Mother’s Day gift.
The participating studios are organized into four regions, allowing several studios to be visited in a single outing. For an interactive map of each region, click here.
Organizers' goal for this weekend is to make people aware of the state's local handmade work and cultivate an appreciation and affection for handmade pots.
The tour is funded in part by a grant from the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for the Arts.
Here is a list of the participating studios:
Western/ Central Region 15 studios and three guest artists
- A Lakeside Studio Pottery in Wayne
- Bog Pond Pottery in Phillips
- dharwood Pottery (formerly known as Mudgirl Pottery) in Winthrop
- Delilah Pottery in Bowdoinham
- Fine Mess Pottery in Augusta
- Jeffrey Lipton Pottery in Litchfield
- Loken Pottery in Farmingdale
- Maple Lane Pottery in Windsor
- Margaret Melanson in Gardiner
- Martha Grover and Joshua Rysted in Bethel
- Pots in Bowdoin
- Red Door Pottery in Augusta
- Fischer Pottery in Lisbon
- The Art Walk Shop & Studio in Winthrop
- Whitefield Pottery in Whitefield
Coastal Region 20 studios and 2 guest artists
- Alexsondra Tomasulo Ceramics in Walpole
- Autumn Cipala Ceramics in Thomaston
- Brooklin Pottery Coop in Brooklin
- Clarry Hill Pottery in Union
- Dragon's Breath Pottery in Warren
- EC Ceramics in E. Blue Hill
- Everyday Pottery in Belmont
- Fireside Pottery in Warren
- Good Land Pottery in Montville
- Jody Johnstone Pottery in Swanville
- Kreg McCune Pottery in Seal Cove
- Lansing Wagner in E. Blue Hill
- Magick Deery Studio in Appleton
- Miki Glasser Ceramics in Lincolnville
- Neighborhood Clay & Liz Proffetty Ceramics in Damariscotta
- Prescott Hill Pottery in Liberty
- Random Pottery in Brooklin
- Tyler Gulden Ceramics in Walpole
- Unity Pond Pottery in Unity
- Van der Ven Studios in Lincolnville
Portland Area 6 studios and two guest artists
- Adrian King Pottery in Portland
- Bentley Pottery in Portland
- Heather Abt in Portland
- Peeper Pond Studio in Scarborough
- Portland Pottery in Portland
- Tall Pines Pottery in Westbrook
Southern Region 13 studios and four guest artists
- Ash Cove Pottery in Harpswell
- Buckland Ceramics in Bridgton
- Cedar Mountain Potters in Parsonsfield
- Creative Energy Images in Cornish
- Homeport Pottery in Kennebunkport
- Kat's Ketch Pottery in Lebanon
- MEC Pottery in Cape Neddick
- Mills & Zoldak Potters in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
- Muddy Toes Pottery in New Gloucester
- Ocean Fire Pottery in York
- The Red Door Pottery Studio in Kittery
- Wendy Twitchell Porcelain in Kennebunkport
- Zwellen Pottery in Limington