SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine — The Southwest Harbor & Tremont Chamber of Commerce Board has canceled its annual Fourth of July fireworks display for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are all concerned about the health and safety of our residents, seasonal workers and our visitors," Board President Ruth Davis said. "Therefore, we are canceling events where large gatherings would naturally form, because we are not allowed large gatherings now and do not know when that ruling will be lifted."

The Chamber of Commerce Board has also postponed Acadia's Annual Oktoberfests' 25th season celebration to 2021 due to the long lead time needed for organizing the event.

RELATED: Summer may be coming, but Bar Harbor is urging you to stay home

RELATED: Acadia National Park closing due to coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

This story has been updated to reflect a correction that fireworks have been canceled in Southwest Harbor only.

--

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: WATCH LIVE 2PM: Maine Governor Janet Mills to provide Monday's briefing

RELATED: Sen. King, colleagues push Trump to waive states’ FEMA cost-sharing requirements

RELATED: Allagash’s beer-filled ‘thank you’ week kicks off

RELATED: Maine takes steps to confront budget crisis, freeze spending in response to effects of coronavirus, COVID-19

RELATED: US states chart their own reopening path as global coronavirus cases near 3 million