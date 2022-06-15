Maine Whoopie Pie Festival set to return June 25

Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival is making a return to celebrate the beloved Maine state treat: whoopie pies!

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — Mark your calendars, because the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival is making its return on June 25 to celebrate the official state sweet treat Mainers cherish, according to a news release from Patrick Myers, the organizer of the event.

The festival is returning after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who plan to attend can expect to see tens of thousands of whoopie pies, as well as over 20 bakers, the news release states.

The festival will also feature live music, artists, vendors, crafters, games and rides for the kids, and many more activities and food to enjoy.

The price of admission remains the same as in previous years at $5 per person, and children under 12 are free, Myers said in the news release.

"We have all seen prices going up on lots of items, but we wanted to hold the line and provide the people of Maine with the same sweet deal as always," Myers said in the release.

While the festival has faced challenges during the pandemic, organizers are finally beginning to see some normalcy.

"Some bakers aren't able to attend because of staffing issues, but we have several new bakers involved this year which means that we will have plenty of whoopie pies," Myers said in the release. "Most of the usual events and activities will be happening, including live music by the Doughty Hill Band, our whoopie pie-eating contests, magic shows, and lots more."

Finding parking in town will be difficult due to the influx of traffic and space taken up by the festival. The release advises to keep an eye out for the yellow festival parking signs when arriving in town. The signs will lead visitors to the Piscataquis Valley Fairgrounds. From there, a shuttle will take people downtown to the festival.

The festival will be set in downtown Dover-Foxcroft from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about attending the festival to curb your sweet tooth, click here.

