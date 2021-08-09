Portland's One Longfellow Square to require proof of vaccination against COVID-19

In a message on its website, One Longfellow Square did not mention proof of a negative COVID test as a way to gain entry to the venue.

PORTLAND, Maine — One Longfellow Square in Portland is requiring proof of vaccination in order to attend shows at the venue.

"Because our venue is so small, we will require all staff, volunteers, performers, and patrons to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 when they attend OLS events AND to wear masks indoors unless they are actively drinking, eating, or performing," the venue said in a message on its website.

Four other performance venues in Portland are requiring attendees to provide either proof of full vaccination against COVID or proof of a negative COVID test within the previous 72 hours.

Here is the full message from One Longfellow Square:

Message to the One Longfellow Square community regarding our Covid-19 Protocols

We are very excited to begin hosting live music shows in our listening room in October. OLS is committed to providing a safe environment for all who work, listen, or perform live music in our venue. Because our venue is so small, we will require all staff, volunteers, performers, and patrons to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 when they attend OLS events AND to wear masks indoors unless they are actively drinking, eating, or performing.

Proof of vaccine must come directly from the health care provider that performed the vaccination and can be a photo or physical copy of the vaccination card or record. Full vaccination means that the date of the performance you are attending is:

at least 14 days after your second dose of an FDA or WHO authorized two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or

at least 14 days after your single dose of an FDA or WHO authorized single dose COVID vaccine.