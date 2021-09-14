Poland Spring to mark 175th anniversary during annual Poland Heritage Day celebration

The weekend-long event will kick off rain or shine, beginning the evening of Friday, Sept. 17.

POLAND, Maine — As the state of Maine commemorates its bicentennial, Poland Spring Brand 100% Natural Spring Water will celebrate its 175th anniversary during the 12th annual Poland Heritage Day.

The celebration, postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is held each year on the grounds of the Poland Spring Resort & Preservation Park.

In a release Tuesday, Poland Spring, which is a subsidiary of BlueTriton Brands, formerly known as Nestle Waters North America, said this year’s multi-day event will feature increased activities due to the milestone anniversaries with proceeds benefitting the Poland Spring Preservation Society.

The Poland Spring Hydration Station will also be on hand helping Mainers stay hydrated while handing out free Poland Spring gifts all weekend long.

According to Tuesday's release, the event will kick off rain or shine, beginning the evening of Friday, Sept. 17, with a fireworks celebration and local music by the Larry Williams Band.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, visitors are invited to enjoy free activities for all ages including interactive game shows, face painting, bingo, balloon animals and bounce houses, according to Tuesday's release.

Food from local food trucks and community groups will be for sale and many local non-profits and vendors will be on site with booths and displays, illustrating the Poland community and celebrating the role the town, and its businesses, has played in Maine’s history.

On the main stage, live music will be performed by the Country Ridge Riders Band from 10 a.m. - noon, the Maine Army National Guard Band from noon - 1 p.m., and Milltown Roadshow from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

According to Tuesday's release, each of the three museums on the property will be open for tours including the recently upgraded Poland Spring Bottling Museum.

A special portion of the day will be the unveiling of the Togo Storybook Trail.

According to Tuesday's release, Togo, the legendary sled dog who was best known for his heroic efforts of delivering serum to Nome, Alaska in 1925 during an epidemic of diphtheria, later retired at the Poland Spring Resort. Dogsled demonstrations, the showing of the Disney film Togo and the premiere of documentary True North- Legends of Dogs and Men will all take place during the events on Saturday, organizers said.

Poland Heritage Weekend will culminate on Sunday, Sept. 19, with the Deputy Dennis P. Sampson Community 5k Run/Walk. The 5k benefits a scholarship fund in memory of the veteran police officer who unexpectedly passed away. The scholarship will go to a graduating Poland Regional High School student entering the field of first responders.