Maine paddlers pilot pumpkins in annual regatta

The races are part of the annual Damariscotta Pumpkinfest.

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — Despite fall temperatures greeting the Midcoast Monday morning, dozens of people lined the Damariscotta waterfront to watch paddlers race in the river in oversized pumpkins.

The pumpkin regatta capped off the annual Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and featured some gourds that weigh over 1,000 lbs. before being hollowed out.

Sarah Whitty not only competes in the races but in the pumpkin weigh-off as well, diving headfirst into the occasion.

"I love this festival – one, because of the people, and two – because I love sharing my love for the pumpkin with everybody," Whitty said. "I love seeing people smile. I love everything about it. It just makes everybody happy."

In addition to the regatta, pumpkin weigh-offs, and pie-eating contests, businesses also lined downtown with non-flotational pumpkins over the weekend, painted by local artists.