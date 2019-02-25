The 2019 Oscars are over, but we're all still talking about the night's biggest moments. When the show was finished, people couldn't stop talking about Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's performance of "Shallow."

It was only the second time the "A Star is Born" stars performed the Oscar-nominated song live. The song went on to win Best Original Song later in the night.

The moment was all about the two stars. The song's iconic string guitar introduction started playing as the duo took to the stage hand in hand, with no introduction.

The two almost never broke eye contact during the performance, which ended with an intimate moment between the two singers at the piano.

Gaga and Cooper received a standing ovation after their performance.

Watch it again: